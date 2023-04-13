'Aaram se aaram se': RCB fans chase Brett Lee's car for a selfie, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter

The passion for cricket and cricketers in India is unparalleled, and it reached new heights on Wednesday, April 12th when two fans chased down former Australian pacer Brett Lee's car on a two-wheeler.

Lee, who is currently in India as part of the Digital Broadcasting team for IPL 2023, shared a video of the incident where the two fans were ecstatic to catch a glimpse of the cricketer and were determined to get a selfie with him while riding their scooter.

In the video, Lee can be seen giving the fans some valuable advice, urging them to drive carefully and wear helmets while on the road. He also reminded them to keep their eyes on the road instead of focusing solely on him. Lee was clearly impressed by the fans' enthusiasm and love for the sport, captioning the video with the words, "India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion."

India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion #wearalid boys pic.twitter.com/gTDv8O4AmK — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 12, 2023

The 2023 edition of the IPL had a slow start with one-sided games and low-scoring matches, leaving fans feeling bored and unenthusiastic. However, the tournament finally came back to life thanks to Rinku Singh's magical knock. Rinku's incredible performance led KKR to a historic 3-wicket win against the Gujarat Titans, smashing five sixes in as many balls when his side needed 28 runs to win.

The excitement continued in the next games, with the Lucknow Super Giants prevailing over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller with just one wicket remaining. The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians also played a nail-biting match, with Anrich Nortje bowling six yorkers in a row to keep the pressure on as the duo of Tim David and Cameron Green got home on the final delivery with five runs needed off 6 balls.

On Wednesday, MS Dhoni nearly pulled off an improbable win for the Chennai Super Kings, but Rajasthan Royals pacer Sandeep Sharma kept his cool and led his side to a 3-run victory. The IPL is now heating up, and fans can expect more thrilling matches and unforgettable moments as the tournament progresses.

