'7th day of 7th month...': Virender Sehwag's unique birthday wish for MS Dhoni goes viral

The iconic Indian captain, MS Dhoni, celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7th. As fans and members of the cricketing community showered him with warm wishes, his former teammate and cricketer, Virender Sehwag, took a unique approach to commemorate the occasion.

Sehwag is well-known for his witty and entertaining posts on social media, and he didn't disappoint on Dhoni's birthday. In a lyrical tweet, Sehwag cleverly incorporated Dhoni's jersey number, 7, into a tribute that highlighted the significance of the number worldwide. Accompanying the tweet were pictures of Sehwag with the legendary Indian skipper.

“The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot. In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses. 7 basic musical notes. 7 pheras in a marriage. 7 wonders of the world. And on 7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni, #HappyBirthdayDhoni,” posted Sehwag on his Twitter handle.

During his illustrious career in professional cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has etched his name in the annals of history by lifting numerous prestigious trophies. Recently, Dhoni achieved unparalleled glory with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, as the team clinched their record-equalling fifth title in the fiercely competitive tournament.

At the age of 42, Dhoni has emerged victorious in almost every International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament as the captain of the Indian national team. In 2007, he led the team to their first-ever triumph in the T20 World Cup held in South Africa, a momentous achievement that ignited a wave of cricketing fervor across the nation. Subsequently, in 2011, Dhoni masterminded India's triumph in the Cricket World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka in a thrilling final.

In 2013, Dhoni's leadership prowess guided the Men in Blue to lift the prestigious Champions Trophy, marking the last ICC title that Team India has clinched to date. Throughout his decade-long career, Dhoni has served as an inspiration to countless aspiring cricketers, with his calm and composed demeanor on the field setting him apart from his peers.

