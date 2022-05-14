KKR vs SRH dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2022

SRH vs KKR dream11

In the 61st match of IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against each other. The last time these sides met Sunrisers Hyderabad came out on top and the slump for Kolkata had just begun.

A series of losses after a five-match winning streak has dropped SRH to the sixth spot with 10 points and they would need to win all the remaining three games to salvage any hopes of making it to the play-off whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled in the latter half of the season and find themselves at the 8th position in the points table.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Sam Billings

Batters: Kane Williamson (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Washingon Sundar, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Nicholas Pooran, Kane Williamson (vc), Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Umesh Yadav, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.