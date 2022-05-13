IPL 2022: Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone's knocks keep PBKS alive as they beat RCB by 54 runs

Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs

Punjab Kings kept themselves alive in the playoffs race as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday. Crucial knocks from Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone ensured Punjab crossed the 200-run mark, which in the end proved to be too much for RCB.

Bairstow scored 66 of just 29 balls, while Livingstone notched 70 runs in 42 balls after Punjab were asked to bat first by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis who decided to bowl first.

Chaing a huge target of 210 runs, RCB didn't get off to a good start, they lost three early wickets and could only score 155 runs, at the loss of nine wickets, as they fell some way off the pace.

With the win, Punjab Kings rise to sixth place in the standings, with 12 points from as many games, while RCB remain in fourth, having played 13 games.

While Punjab remain in the mix with 12 points from as many games, the margin of victory considerably improved their net run-rate to +0.210 and RCB despite having 14 points from 13 games are at a -0.323.

RCB will have to win their final game and move to 16 points but also now need to have some rub of the green with a few favourable results going their way.

It was another day and another failure for Virat Kohli (20), who got a faint under-edge tickle on his gloves before it hit his thigh pad and bobbed up to short fine leg off a Kagiso Rabada (4-0-21-3) delivery.

Rabada was literally unplayable on the day as he worked good pace and hit the ideal fuller length for better part of his spell.

With inputs from PTI