DC vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: David Warner departs for 29, DC two down

Follow live score from match 2 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and PBKS here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are getting ready to clash in match 2 of the ongoing IPL 2024 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's the first game of the season for both teams, and they're excited to start off on the right foot.

Punjab will be hosting Delhi in their new stadium, marking their IPL debut at this venue. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab finished in eighth place last season. With some new players joining their squad this season, they're determined to turn things around and begin afresh in the 17th edition of the tournament. Despite making it to the finals in 2014 and ending up as runners-up to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab hasn't lifted the trophy yet.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals had a tough time in the 2023 season, finishing in ninth place under David Warner's leadership. Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for over a year after an accident in 2022, is eager to bounce back this season. Despite reaching the finals once, in the 2020 season, Delhi hasn't clinched the championship title yet, falling short against the mighty Mumbai Indians.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:52 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 68/1 in 7 overs

    Rahul Chahar comes in to bowl. Hope cuts for one. Warner punches for another single. Hope hits to deep point for one more. Warner scores another single. Hope hits a six down the ground. Then, he cuts for four, taking advantage of a misfield. Ten runs from the last two balls.

     

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:49 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 40/1 in 4 overs

    Marsh hits a six over mid-off, then gets out next ball, caught at cover-point. Shai Hope, debuting today, faces two dot balls before scoring a single off the last ball.

    Mitchell Marsh c Rahul Chahar b Arshdeep Singh - (20)

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:37 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 21/0 in 2 overs

    Arshdeep Singh delivers from the other end.Warner cuts to cover-point. Defends the next ball. Warner hits a six over deep square-leg. He follows with a four. Arshdeep's wide ball adds extra runs. Eleven runs from the over.

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:29 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: DC 10/0 in 1 over

    David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will start the batting for Delhi Capitals. Warner scores a single by hitting the ball towards the leg side. Marsh opens his scoring with a boundary, flicking a loose ball towards the fine-leg boundary. He follows it up with another four, effortlessly guiding the ball off his pads towards square-leg as Curran delivers on the pads again. A wide ball adds more runs to Capitals' total, bringing them to 10 runs after just four balls. Marsh attempts to drive the ball to the cover fielder but misses, resulting in two dot balls to finish the over.

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:29 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals substitutes

    Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vicky Ostwal, Praveen Dubey.

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:11 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings substitutes

    Rilee Roussow, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa.

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:10 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals Playing XI

    David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (wk) (c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:06 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings Playing XI

    Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh. 

  • 23 Mar 2024, 03:05 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss

    Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and Punjab Kings will field first. Rishabh Pant walked out for the toss as Delhi Capitals skipper. 

     

  • 23 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    DC - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara

    PBKS - Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

  • 23 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM

    DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals from Mullanpur. Stay tuned for latest updates.

     

