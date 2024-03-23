DC vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: David Warner departs for 29, DC two down

Follow live score from match 2 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and PBKS here.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are getting ready to clash in match 2 of the ongoing IPL 2024 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's the first game of the season for both teams, and they're excited to start off on the right foot.

Punjab will be hosting Delhi in their new stadium, marking their IPL debut at this venue. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab finished in eighth place last season. With some new players joining their squad this season, they're determined to turn things around and begin afresh in the 17th edition of the tournament. Despite making it to the finals in 2014 and ending up as runners-up to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab hasn't lifted the trophy yet.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals had a tough time in the 2023 season, finishing in ninth place under David Warner's leadership. Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for over a year after an accident in 2022, is eager to bounce back this season. Despite reaching the finals once, in the 2020 season, Delhi hasn't clinched the championship title yet, falling short against the mighty Mumbai Indians.