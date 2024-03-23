DC vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Score: David Warner departs for 29, DC two down

Cricket
Follow live score from match 2 of TATA IPL 2024 between DC and PBKS here.
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are getting ready to clash in match 2 of the ongoing IPL 2024 season at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. It's the first game of the season for both teams, and they're excited to start off on the right foot.
Punjab will be hosting Delhi in their new stadium, marking their IPL debut at this venue. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab finished in eighth place last season. With some new players joining their squad this season, they're determined to turn things around and begin afresh in the 17th edition of the tournament. Despite making it to the finals in 2014 and ending up as runners-up to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab hasn't lifted the trophy yet.
On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals had a tough time in the 2023 season, finishing in ninth place under David Warner's leadership. Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for over a year after an accident in 2022, is eager to bounce back this season. Despite reaching the finals once, in the 2020 season, Delhi hasn't clinched the championship title yet, falling short against the mighty Mumbai Indians.
Rahul Chahar comes in to bowl. Hope cuts for one. Warner punches for another single. Hope hits to deep point for one more. Warner scores another single. Hope hits a six down the ground. Then, he cuts for four, taking advantage of a misfield. Ten runs from the last two balls.
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will start the batting for Delhi Capitals. Warner scores a single by hitting the ball towards the leg side. Marsh opens his scoring with a boundary, flicking a loose ball towards the fine-leg boundary. He follows it up with another four, effortlessly guiding the ball off his pads towards square-leg as Curran delivers on the pads again. A wide ball adds more runs to Capitals' total, bringing them to 10 runs after just four balls. Marsh attempts to drive the ball to the cover fielder but misses, resulting in two dot balls to finish the over.
DC - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara
PBKS - Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh