‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Business
Elon Musk confirmed that the letter 'X' will replace the current Twitter logo. Users share hilarious memes on Twitter's new logo.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has said that the platform's iconic bird emblem will be changed to an "X." This would be the most recent in a string of divisive changes to the social media network that he has overseen.
Musk tweeted, “X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino described ‘X’ as, 'the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.'
This was expected because Musk has always had a fondness for the letter 'X.' It all started in 1999 when he co-founded X.com, an online bank that merged with another start-up to become PayPal.
Users are responding to Twitter's new oddly chosen logo in various ways. Let’s check out a few memes that users have shared.
New names for Twitter employees after #Elon #Musk decides to change #Twitter's name to 'X'#TwitterX pic.twitter.com/nObXRGShbo— Mitchel Hovingh (@TheMitchHD) July 24, 2023
Sorry, Elon. #TheX #TwitterX pic.twitter.com/WRSkPlCnx5— Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) July 24, 2023
Actual footage of me uploading my last tweet before it becomes an ‘xeet’ or something. #TwitterX #NOTMYTWITTER #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/xja06lQ4ZL— CrypticWhovian (@crypticWhovian) July 24, 2023
RIP Twitter— AudienceAce21 (@Ace21Audience) July 23, 2023
2006-2023
The funeral is now in session #TwitterX #X #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/aMifDOewrI
Prof. Charles Xavier is filing a lawsuit against— (@HailEternal) July 23, 2023
Elon Musk amidst Twitter’s rebranding to ‘X’.
“That’s MY bar. He’s copying my whole
fucking flow. Word for word, bar for bar.” pic.twitter.com/QymLoIi6L3