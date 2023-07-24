‘X-men’ hilarious response to Elon Musk’s new Twitter logo, user says, ‘RIP Twitter’

Elon Musk confirmed that the letter 'X' will replace the current Twitter logo. Users share hilarious memes on Twitter's new logo.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has said that the platform's iconic bird emblem will be changed to an "X." This would be the most recent in a string of divisive changes to the social media network that he has overseen.

Musk tweeted, “X.com now points to Twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today.” Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino described ‘X’ as, 'the future state of unlimited interactivity – centred in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.'

This was expected because Musk has always had a fondness for the letter 'X.' It all started in 1999 when he co-founded X.com, an online bank that merged with another start-up to become PayPal.

Users are responding to Twitter's new oddly chosen logo in various ways. Let’s check out a few memes that users have shared.

Actual footage of me uploading my last tweet before it becomes an ‘xeet’ or something. #TwitterX #NOTMYTWITTER #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/xja06lQ4ZL — CrypticWhovian (@crypticWhovian) July 24, 2023