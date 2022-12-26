Work from home model to return as Covid cases go up? Here's what companies say (file photo)

Work from home: As Covid cases across global are rising again, companies across sectors are considering going back to work-from-home mode. In India, no surge in Covid cases has not been reported so far. However, if a fourth wave hits the country, companies in the tourism, hospitality, transport and real estate sectors may switch to remote working (WFH), according to a Live Mint report.

Earlier during two years of the Covid pandemic, companies had switched to work-from-home. However, in 2022, employees were asked to come to the office more often. Some companies also offered hybrid working instead of completely working from office or home.

“The covid news is coming at a time there was a hiring slowdown. Clients in tourism and hospitality are getting more cautious, but those in other sectors like manufacturing and consumer have not stopped hiring," said Mala Chawla, managing partner, Singapore and India, for recruitment firm Stanton Chase, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Anshuman Das, CEO and co-founder of Careernet said, “Hospitality, automobile, commercial and office real estate, Travel, transportation and mobility will be on high alert."

“The covid-19 impact, at best, may impact the nature of engagement of work, such as remote working. And travel plans, more than the hiring numbers," Kamal Karanth, co-founder, Xpheno, said.

Covid impact on hiring

Though Covid may impact the work mode, the human resource (HR) industry expects certain profiles to come back in demand if India sees a 4th Covid wave. “Digital and software-as-a-service (SaaS) sectors will see significant demand in hiring, as well as e-tailing, edtech, online gaming, logistics and fintech," Das said.

The government has made mandatory Covid-19 testing for all travellers coming from Japan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. Recently, a high surge in Covid cases due to Omicron subvariant BF.7 is reported in China.

The Centre has directed state governments to ensure covid-appropriate healthcare infrastructure, including medical oxygen equipment, is in place and functioning properly.