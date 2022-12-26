Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

VIRAL: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's old video giving excel demos as manager breaks internet, Watch

A Twitter user named Brandon Arvanaghi has shared the video on his official Instagram handle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

VIRAL: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's old video giving excel demos as manager breaks internet, Watch
Satya Nadella

An old video of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella giving excel demos when he was working in the company as a technical marketing manager has gone viral on the internet.

The video has grabbed the attention of netizens with many praising Nadella for doing hard work in order to achieve the pinnacle of success. The video is 22-year old and was recorded in 1993 when Microsoft had started to launch its operations outside the US.

Nadella is currently leading Microsoft, which is a USD 1.8 trillion company. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. A Twitter user named Brandon Arvanaghi has shared the video on his official Instagram handle. It went viral within no time and has so far received 932k views, 826 retweets, 73 quote tweets and 6646 likes.

"Today, he's the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. Satya Nadella worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder. And is worth ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win," Brandon tweeted with the video.

Satya Nadella, an Indian-American technocrat, was appointed Microsoft CEO in 2014. He succeeded Steve Balmer to become the third CEO in the company's history, following Bill Gates and Ballmer.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan birthday: Swades, Chak De India, Dil Se, movies that prove King Khan's acting prowess
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
Amid Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik divorce buzz, meet other Pakistan cricketers who married Indian women
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.