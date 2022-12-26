VIRAL: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's old video giving excel demos as manager breaks internet, Watch

Satya Nadella

An old video of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella giving excel demos when he was working in the company as a technical marketing manager has gone viral on the internet.

The video has grabbed the attention of netizens with many praising Nadella for doing hard work in order to achieve the pinnacle of success. The video is 22-year old and was recorded in 1993 when Microsoft had started to launch its operations outside the US.

Nadella is currently leading Microsoft, which is a USD 1.8 trillion company. Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. A Twitter user named Brandon Arvanaghi has shared the video on his official Instagram handle. It went viral within no time and has so far received 932k views, 826 retweets, 73 quote tweets and 6646 likes.

"Today, he's the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos. Satya Nadella worked at Microsoft for 22 years. He climbed the ladder. And is worth ~$700 million today. There are many ways to win," Brandon tweeted with the video.

Satya Nadella, an Indian-American technocrat, was appointed Microsoft CEO in 2014. He succeeded Steve Balmer to become the third CEO in the company's history, following Bill Gates and Ballmer.