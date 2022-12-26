Work-from-cruise: Meta employee sets new remote office benchmark, leases luxury ship apartment for STAGGERING amount

File Photo | Representational

A 28-year-old working for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp parent Meta has set a new benchmark for remote working. The young techie reportedly parted with a staggering Rs 2.4 crore ($300,000) in order to play a world tour while performing his office duties on board a luxury cruise ship.

The Meta employee has picked up a 12-year lease for a luxury condominium on the MV Narrative. The employee, named Austin Wells, works for Meta company Reality Labs. He has made one out of the 500 private rooms and apartment on the cruise his for over a decade.

Wells plans to travel the world in luxury with utmost amenities while ensuring that his office duties are not hindered, he told CNBC on a video chat.



The techie’s plan is to go on an extended tour with the opposite idea of backpacking. Instead of renting rooms and taking flights, he will now travel in the comfort of a home on the sea, complete with amenities like a gym and personal care with dentists and doctors traveling with him.



The cruise ship offers 11 different types of luxury homes. The biggest one is called ‘Global’ and has a four bedroom apartment with two baths, dining room and a balcony spread over 1970 square feet.

However, the apartment booked by the Meta employee is much smaller, the 237-square foot ‘Discover’. What his money gets him is a folding bed, pantry and bath. Apart from these personal luxuries, the ship also offers common amenities like gym, spa, room service, emergency services and a co-working area. The techie plans to be on the ship continuously for a minimum three years.

