Women Entrepreneurs: Government of this state launches tremendous schemes for women entrepreneurs, check details

Kerala Women Entrepreneur Scheme: On March 8, International Women's Day, the Government of Kerala launched new initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs. The government aims to promote entrepreneurship among women and provide them with financial assistance through the V-Mission Kerala project of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. Under this project, women entrepreneurs could previously obtain loans of up to Rs 25 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 05 per cent. However, the government has now doubled the loan limit to Rs 50 lakh, effective from April 1, 2023.

During a meeting of women entrepreneurs organized by the Industries and Commerce Department, the Industries Minister P Rajeev announced the new schemes. He highlighted that the increase in the loan limit would help women entrepreneurs expand their businesses. The time limit for identifying, supporting, and taking forward women entrepreneurs will also be extended from six months to one year.The minister further stated that women's cooperative societies could benefit from the schemes. They will now receive a grant of Rs 05 lakh to start operations, while existing societies can take advantage of the grant to modernize operations or adopt new technologies. From April 01, 2023, women entrepreneurs in Kerala can also pay only 50 per cent rent to obtain a place in the Incubation Center located in Kozhikode.

The Government of Kerala has planned several programs under the Year of Entrepreneurs. The meeting of women entrepreneurs on International Women's Day aimed to bring together women entrepreneurs from all parts of the state to discuss schemes and policies of the government that could benefit them. The government hopes that these initiatives will empower women entrepreneurs and promote economic growth in the state.