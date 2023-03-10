Women Entrepreneurs: Government of this state launches tremendous schemes for women entrepreneurs, check details

Headlines

Hardeep Nijjar death: All about Khalistan movement, the centre of strain on India-Canada ties

Viral video: Nita Ambani dons orange saree with diamond and emerald 'kadas', performs Ganpati aarti at Antilia, watch

Women’s Reservation Bill: Can quota only be implemented after 2029? Reason behind likely delay

'A girl and her Ganpati': Priyanka Chopra shares photos of daughter Malti wearing bangles and bindi on Ganesh Chaturthi

Weather update: IMD predicted heavy rainfall in various states for next 3 days; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hardeep Nijjar death: All about Khalistan movement, the centre of strain on India-Canada ties

Viral video: Nita Ambani dons orange saree with diamond and emerald 'kadas', performs Ganpati aarti at Antilia, watch

Women’s Reservation Bill: Can quota only be implemented after 2029? Reason behind likely delay

Side-effects of eating coriander (dhania) you should know

Weight loss tips: 8 spices to boost metabolism

Diabetes diet: 9 fruits to manage blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

'A girl and her Ganpati': Priyanka Chopra shares photos of daughter Malti wearing bangles and bindi on Ganesh Chaturthi

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan poses with family at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, fans call them 'world's best family'

HomeBusiness

Business

Women Entrepreneurs: Government of this state launches tremendous schemes for women entrepreneurs, check details

Government schemes: To empower women in the field of business, governments launch various schemes.

article-main
Latest News

Raunak Jain

Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kerala Women Entrepreneur Scheme: On March 8, International Women's Day, the Government of Kerala launched new initiatives to empower women entrepreneurs. The government aims to promote entrepreneurship among women and provide them with financial assistance through the V-Mission Kerala project of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. Under this project, women entrepreneurs could previously obtain loans of up to Rs 25 lakh at a concessional interest rate of 05 per cent. However, the government has now doubled the loan limit to Rs 50 lakh, effective from April 1, 2023.

During a meeting of women entrepreneurs organized by the Industries and Commerce Department, the Industries Minister P Rajeev announced the new schemes. He highlighted that the increase in the loan limit would help women entrepreneurs expand their businesses. The time limit for identifying, supporting, and taking forward women entrepreneurs will also be extended from six months to one year.The minister further stated that women's cooperative societies could benefit from the schemes. They will now receive a grant of Rs 05 lakh to start operations, while existing societies can take advantage of the grant to modernize operations or adopt new technologies. From April 01, 2023, women entrepreneurs in Kerala can also pay only 50 per cent rent to obtain a place in the Incubation Center located in Kozhikode.

The Government of Kerala has planned several programs under the Year of Entrepreneurs. The meeting of women entrepreneurs on International Women's Day aimed to bring together women entrepreneurs from all parts of the state to discuss schemes and policies of the government that could benefit them. The government hopes that these initiatives will empower women entrepreneurs and promote economic growth in the state.Read more: DigiLocker: How to access Aadhaar, PAN Card, driving license etc on your WhatsApp, know here

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicted heavy rainfall in various states for next 3 days; check state-wise forecast

Mika Singh opens up on not marrying Akanksha Puri, says 'we weren’t meant to be together'

'Our time has come': Kangana Ranaut says Cabinet clearing Women’s Reservation Bill is creating 'Bharat of our dreams'

'A girl and her Ganpati': Priyanka Chopra shares photos of daughter Malti wearing bangles and bindi on Ganesh Chaturthi

Karan Johar says his ex-lover is still 'very much part of his family', Reddit thinks he's referring to this ace designer

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE