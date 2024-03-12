Twitter
What was Nita Ambani's job and salary before marriage? What was her ‘only condition’ to marry Mukesh Ambani?

She has been successful in establishing Reliance Foundation Schools, which offer quality education to children.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Nita Ambani is famous for being a vital part of the Ambani family, but before that, this Gujarati girl worked as a school teacher. Nita Ambani worked in a school where she taught children before marrying Mukesh Ambani, the elder son of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.

Nita Ambani did her graduation from Narsee Monjee College Of Commerce And Economics.

Thereafter, she became a teacher. Later, Nita Ambani played role in opening numerous schools in the country. In November 2023, The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) was established in Mumbai, which was situated near to the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) campus at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Nita Ambani worked at Sunflower Nursery School. This was stated by the couple in a TV interview which aired several years ago. "As soon as we got married next year she was a school teacher at Sunflower Nursery," Mukesh Ambani asserted to which Nita added, "I was paid rupees 800 per month and all that salary was mine."

An interesting segment of the interview was when Nita mentioned that she had a condition before marrying Mukesh, which was to permit her to continue her passion for teaching. Nita continued teaching for numerous years after her marriage.

Subsequently, she has been successful in establishing Reliance Foundation Schools, which offer quality education to children. The 14 Reliance Foundation Schools are situated in Jamnagar, Surat, Vadodara, Dahej, Lodhivali, Nagothane, Nagpur and Navi Mumbai.

