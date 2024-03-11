Twitter
What is the price of a private jet? Besides Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, who are the other owners of private jet in India

Who does not love talking to the skies in a flying plane? Especially when it is private. Many people who play in crores; they can buy a private jet with it, but do you know how much a private jet costs?

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: Unsplash/Pexels
Who does not love talking to the skies in a flying plane? Especially when it is private. Many people who play in crores; they can buy a private jet with it, but do you know how much a private jet costs? India is one of the most popular air travel destinations in the world, with millions of passengers flying there every day. Many wealthy and businesspeople have begun using private jets to ensure privacy and save time when traveling, so it would be interesting to find out which well-known Indians own private jets.

According to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, there are currently over 550 private aircraft in India, including private jets and helicopters. Actors and other billionaires have been known to travel by private jet in recent years. The most expensive private jet is owned by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, with a price tag of over 73 million dollars. Only eight Indian businessmen have long-range private jets, including Anil Ambani,  Lakshmi Mittal, Pankaj Munjal, Kalanidhi Maran, Naveen Jindal, Adar Poonawala, Gautam Adani, and Mukesh Ambani. Additionally, Bollywood celebrities such as Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan also own private jets. According to reports, Ratan Tata also owns a Dassault Falcon private jet.

India's wealthiest person, Mukesh Ambani, owns the country's most expensive private jet which is estimated to be worth around Rs 603 crore. On the other hand, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud owns the world's most expensive private jet, which is priced at approximately Rs 4100 crore.

The cost of a private jet is determined by its size and features. Typically, a private jet can cost up to Rs 20 crore, while some may even be worth one billion rupees. The Cirrus Vision Jet is considered the most affordable private jet, with a price of around Rs 16 crore.

