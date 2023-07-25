Headlines

Manipur violence: Over 700 Myanmar nationals enter state 'illegally' in 2 days; fear of clashes intensifies

Virat Kohli is Asia's second highest-paid athlete, first is...

Kohli collected $2.9 million from salary and $31 million from endorsement with his total earnings pegged at $33.9 million, nearly $20 million less from the highest paid Asian athlete.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:54 AM IST

Only two Asians earn enough to be in the list of the top 100 highest paid athletes in the world. India's most famous and richest athlete Virat Kohli is the only one from the country among the top 100 highest paid in 2022. Kohli, who has a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, ranks at 61 in the Top 100 highest paid athletes list for 2022 by Sportico.

The ace cricketer who plays for IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore apart from the Indian national team collected $2.9 million from salary and winnings and $31 million from endorsement. His total earnings are pegged at $33.9 million. Kohli dropped down two positions from his rank of 59 in 2021. Kohli is unsurprisingly the highest paid cricketer in the world.

Apart from Kohli, the only other athlete from Asia on the list is Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka. The 25-year-old has won 4 grand slams, two US Open and two Australian Open champions, in her career. Osaka ranks the highest Asian at 20th in a list which is dominated by US and European athletes.

Osaka's total earnings are estimated at $53.2 million with just $1.2 million coming from winnings and a whopping $52 million from endorsements. Osaka is also the second highest tennis player on the list. She dropped down 5 places from her 2021 rank of 15.

