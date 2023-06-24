Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth, business investments, houses, cars, brands, fees; details inside | Photo: Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the top power couples of India. Their fame and influence spans across sports and entertainment and beyond. Both Virat and Anushka are highly decorated in their field and amongst the highest paid. Not just glamorous, the Delhi-born couple are also successful investors and businesspersons. Here’s all you need to know about their net worth, business investments, houses, cars, brands, fees, and expensive things they own.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma net worth

Indian cricket’s biggest star Virat Kohli has a net worth of Rs 1,050 crore as per a recently released report. There is less clarity about Anushka Sharma’s exact net worth, which is reported to be around Rs 250-300 crore. Their combined net worth would top Rs 1,300 crore.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma business investments

Kohli’s investments include seven startups including MPL, Sports Convo, Universal Sportsbiz. He owns five businesses including the clothing brands One8, Wrogn and Stepathlon and restaurants One8 Commune and Nueva. Kohli also owns FC Goa football club and tennis and pro-wrestling teams.

Anushka has invested in the organic food company Slurrp Farm and runs a clothing line Nush. She owns a production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’. The couple are also investors and ambassadors for the brand Blue Tribe. They have also invested in Digit.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma endorsements

Kohli endorses 26 brands including Vivo, Star Sports, Puma, MRF, Digit Insurance, Cynthol, HSBC, and Uber. With an estimated brand value of $40 million, Anushka is ambassador for the likes of Puma, Myntra, Clear, Lux and has appeared in ads for numerous other brands.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma salary, fees and charges

Virat Kohli reportedly charges a fee of Rs 7.50-10 per annum for endorsements and ads. He is also said to charge Rs 8.9 crore per Instagram post and Rs 2.5 crore per Twitter post. As salary for cricket, he gets Rs 7 crore annually from BCCI under the "A+" grade contract. He gets Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match. From IPL, Virat Kohli gets Rs 15 crore annually from his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Anushka reportedly charges around Rs 7 crore for a movie and earns between Rs 5-10 crore on endorsements annually. She is among the top paid actresses in India with annual earnings of over Rs 45 crore as per the most recent list.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma houses and properties

The couple own a house worth Rs 34 crore in Mumbai and another worth Rs 80 crore in Gurgaon. They have bought a Rs 19 crore farmhouse in Alibaug. Virat and Anushka has other luxury properties including legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s former house which is now a high-end restaurant.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma cars, other assets

The couple reportedly own a fleet of luxury cars. They have been known to own Audi R8, Audi A8 L, Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi RS 5, Audi S5, Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Flying Spur and Bentley Continental GT.