Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Union Minister Narayan Rane reveals when government expects economic slowdown to hit India

The Union Minister also said that the government making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the global economic slowdown.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Union Minister Narayan Rane reveals when government expects economic slowdown to hit India
File Photo

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Monday said the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are making efforts to ensure citizens are not affected by the global economic slowdown.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the G20's 1st Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting in Maharashtra's Pune city.

Asked about India's preparedness to confront the economic slowdown situation, Rane said, "Since we are in the cabinet, we get information (about economic slowdown) or PM Modiji advises us on it."

Currently, big developed countries are facing the economic slowdown, he noted.

"To ensure India is not affected by the economic slowdown, which is expected after June, or that it should not happen, the government of India and Modiji are making efforts to ensure citizens do not get affected by it," he said.

Rane also said efforts were being made to bring industries which can generate employment. Earlier, Rane while inaugurating the two-day IWG meeting of the G20, informed delegates about the rich legacy of Pune.

He said the G20 meet is important for long-term and sustainable economic development. India holds the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Nearly 65 delegates from IWG member countries, guest nations and international organisations invited by India will discuss the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda under India's G20 presidency during the meet in Pune, as per an official release.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Government of India are hosting the two-day IWG meetings, with Australia and Brazil as co-chairs, the release said.

"The G20 Infrastructure Working Group deliberates on various aspects of infrastructure investments, including developing infrastructure as an asset class, promoting quality infrastructure investment and identifying innovative instruments for mobilising financial resources for infrastructure investment," it said.

The flagship priority to be discussed in this meeting is 'Financing Cities of Tomorrow: Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable', the release said.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.