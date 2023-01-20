Search icon
Twitter offers annual plan for Twitter Blue at Rs 6,817 ($84)

Instead of $8 for web users, Twitter users can now subscribe to the service for an annual cost of $84.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Twitter Inc., Elon Musk owned unveiled Twitter Blue, a discounted annual subscription option that also includes the "verified" blue tick mark, as part of its subscription service. 

Instead of $8 for web users, Twitter users can now sign up for the service for an annual fee of $84 (Rs. 6,817). On Apple devices, users can pay the same price for an annual subscription rather than $11, Twitter announced on its website. 

Similar to Apple's App Store, the higher prices for Android users are probably intended to cover the costs.

Earlier in December, Musk stated that by the end of the year, Twitter will provide a higher tier with no adverts and that the number of advertisements in its standard blue tick will be cut in half.

The blue check mark, which was previously only available to verified accounts of journalists, public figures, and renowned people, will soon be available to anyone willing to pay reported Reuters.   

However, a membership option that is available to anyone willing to pay was introduced last year to help Twitter increase revenue as Elon Musk battles to keep advertisers.

According to Twitter's announcement on Wednesday, the discount will first be accessible in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.

After Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, several changes were made to the micro-blogging platform including new subscription plans which includes a ‘verified’ blue tick mark.

