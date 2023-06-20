This Bhopal woman owns 10 private jets, has no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, not from IIT, IIM

JetSetGo CEO Kanika Tekriwal is one of the richest women in India with a net worth of around Rs 420 crore. Kanika Tekriwal, 33, founded JetSetGo in 2012 when she was just 22. JetSetGo is a plane aggregator startup that operates, manages, and flies chartered planes and helicopters.

Kanika Tekriwal is a cancer survivor and her journey is really incredible as she started from scratch to set up own aviation-based startup and now she owns 10 private jets.

Kanika Tekriwal’s JetSetGo is India’s first aircraft leasing organization and it handles round 1,00,000 fliers.

Kanika Tekriwal was born in Bhopal and she belongs to a Marwari family. Kanika Tekriwal completed her schooling from Lawrence School, Lovedale and also studied at Bhopal’s Jawaharlal Nehru Senior Secondary School. Kanika has completed her graduation from Coventry University.

Kanika Tekriwal’s deserves all credit for transforming the charter plane sector in India.

“I had the idea brewing in my head for close to three years or so, but when I took out my sketch board and started working on it, I was diagnosed with cancer, which set me back by a year,” Kanika Tekriwal once told Indiatimes. “Luckily for me, nobody else in the country had gotten around to doing something similar until I finished treatment or until now.”

Kanika Tekriwal, who is married to a Hyderabad-based businessman, was named the youngest self-made entrepreneur in India by the Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List 2021.

Kanika has won several awards and honours for her business skills, including National Entrepreneurship Award by Government of India and Young Global Leaders by World Economic Forum. She was bestowed the title of the "The Sky Queen" by Entrepreneur.