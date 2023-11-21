This Ratan Tata-backed company plans to hire 3,000 employees; check skills required, job roles

Currently, 60 per cent of the company's workforce is based in the metros and 40 per cent in tier II and III cities.

If you are someone who is looking for a job or planning to switch, then there will be some good news for you. Ratan Tata-backed company, Titan Company, is planning to hire over 3,000 employees in the next 5 years. The company, which manufactures luxury fashion accessories such as jewellery and watches, hire across domains including engineering, design, luxury, digital, data analytics, marketing and sales among others.

The company is looking for professionals with specialised skills such as data analytics, cyber security, product management, digital marketing and other new-age skills amongst others, a company statement said.

Titan will continue to hire campus talent, and it is expected to contribute to 15-18 per cent of the total hiring every year. It is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

"We are embarking on an exciting journey towards becoming a Rs 1,00,000 crore business in the next 5 years. Our aggressive hiring strategy of adding 3,000 people in the next 5 years reflects our dedication to hire a diverse and talented workforce," Titan Company Head HR- Corporate and Retail, Priya Mathilakath Pillai said in a statement.

"We believe that alongside growing our own people it also helps to bring in experts from various fields, young and experienced. This will accelerate our growth and innovation, strengthening our position in the industry," she added.

Currently, 60 per cent of the company's workforce is based in the metros and 40 per cent in tier II and III cities, she said adding that "we will continue to strengthen our play in the emerging markets and focus on local talent to promote regional employment.”

Further, in line with its focus on innovation and technology, Titan plans to increase the percentage of employees in engineering roles by 50 per cent in the next 2-3 years. While the company will continue to expand its portfolio of offerings across Tanishq, Mia, Fastrack, Sonata, Eyeplus, Taneira, Skinn and Caratlane across Indian and international markets, there will also be a significant focus towards augmenting Titan's luxury segment.

