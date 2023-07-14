Headlines

This man started with Rs 20,000, built Rs 1,000 crore company, one incident changed his life forever, his business is...



DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

It is often said that one incident can change the course of one's life forever. The same stood true for Indian businessman Mahesh Gupta who built a multi-crore company because his son was suffering from waterborne 'Jaundice'. 

Who is Mahesh Gupta? 

Mahesh Gupta entered the Indian water purification business and transformed it through his background in mechanical engineering. Dr Mahesh Gupta is the founder and chairman of Kent RO Systems Ltd., India's top water purifier company. 

Mahesh Gupta completed his mechanical engineering degree from IIT Kanpur in 1975. He later graduated from the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) in Dehradun with a master's in engineering.

After his graduation, in 1977, Dr Mahesh Gupta started working for Indian Oil Limited and worked there till 1988. In the same year, his son had jaundice and it was this incident that changed Dr Mahesh Gupta's life. 

Dr Mahesh Gupta realised that jaundice is a waterborne disease so he examined and investigated every water filter on the Indian market but did not find something that satisfied his needs. 

It was then that Dr Mahesh Gupta decided to create a water filer himself, thanks to his engineering background. 

Dr Mahesh Gupta started his business journey through a small room his house with just Rs 20,000. He had saved this money through his employment at Indian Oil Corporation Limited. In 1988, Dr Mahesh Gupta began his business from a mere sum of Rs 20,000 and presented the first residential RO water filter, the "Kent RO System". Reverse osmosis is the method used to purify the water in this system.

His team consisted, initially, of four people and an investment of Rs 1 lakh. Today, Kent RO System Limited has over 3,000 people working for them and has an annual revenue of more than Rs 600 crore. It has increased its RO mineral market share by 45 p.

Kent RO, which had such humble beginnings, is one of the most innovative water purifier businesses in India today. 

