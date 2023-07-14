Headlines

Meet IAS officer Tanu Jain, was once a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, got AIR...

In her first posting in 2015, IAS Tanu Jain was appointed to the Armed Forces Headquarters Service. Her husband Vatsalya Pandit is also an IAS officer.

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Clearing UPSC is one of the toughest tasks a person has to undertake. It not takes a lot of hard work but also requires a passion to succeed. Today, we will tell you about one such officer who succeeds in clearing the UPSC with just two months of preparation. 

Tanu Jain is a popular IAS officer on social media. She also gives motivational speeches to UPSC aspirants to help them in cracking the UPSC civil services exam. IAS officer Tanu Jain is known for her interview-taking skills. She currently serves as the Assistant Director at DRDO and takes mock interviews in Drishti IAS coaching. 

IAS Tanu Jain first took the UPSC exam in 2012 but could not crack it, however, two years later, in 2014, Tanu Jain passed the UPSC exam in her third attempt. In her first posting in 2015, she was appointed to the Armed Forces Headquarters Service. Her husband Vatsalya Pandit is also an IAS officer. 

IAS Tanu Jain completed her BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree from Subharthi Medical College, Meerut. But, despite being a Dental Surgeon, she felt that something was amiss. She then decided to appear for the UPSC exam.

In her first attempt, she cleared the UPSC prelims exam in just 2 months of preparation. However, she couldn't clear the main exam. She secured 648th rank in her third attempt in 2014.

IAS Tanu Jain is also very active on social media and frequently shares posts including from her personal life. She often shares photos with her husband and son on Instagram. The IAS officer currently has more than 86,000 followers on Instagram.

