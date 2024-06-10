Twitter
Bollywood

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

Sameera Reddy revealed how she was pressurised by industry people to get a boob job done, and also revealed her stand on the same.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 06:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career
Sameera Reddy
Actress Sameera Reddy revealed that when she was at the peak of her career, she was pressured by the people of the film industry to get a boob job. In the latest interview, the Musafir star spoke about gracing her 40s, shared her take on botox, plastic surgery, and even on filters used in social media to look 'perfect'. 

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Sameera recalled when she was advised to get a boob job done. She said, "I can’t emphasise enough on the amount of pressure that was put on me to get a boob job at the top of my career. So many people kept saying, ‘Sameera, sab log kar rahe hain, aap kyun nahin’. But I didn’t want something like that inside me.” The Race actress said that she remained in good company, and that helped her stay away from going under the knife. Sameera further explained why she rejected the enhancements, "It’s like you are hiding a flaw but it’s not a flaw, it’s how life is. I will not judge someone who wants to have plastic surgery and botox, but what works for me is internally fixing myself." 

The 45-year-old actress is quite active on Instagram, and she's also appreciated for being real about her age and accepting it beautifully. The Taxi No 9211 actress admitted that when she started using her social media, she was advised to use filters. However, the actress emphasised that she'll present her real personality, and show her skin when it is bad. 

Calling the digital world, a platform to be real, Sameera said, "I get to be real which I never got to do when I was an actor. There was always this parda between me and my audience. We only put out what people wanted to hear, but it gives people anxiety when you show you ‘wake up looking like this’. No, you don’t. I wake up every day looking like crap, running behind my children. But I have the capacity to look amazing as a 45-year-old, and I own it." The One Two Three actress added that when a celeb shows their grey hair, belly fat and stretch marks, the fans would feel that ‘there is somebody else like me’ and that takes away the pressure from them.

On the work front, Sameera was last seen in the Kannada movie, Varadhanayaka (2013). The actress got married to Akshay Varde and the couple is parents to son Hans and daughter Nyra.

