Meet India's youngest MP ever, who graduated from London, won by over 1 lakh votes from...

He defeated two-term BJP MP Vinod Sonkar with a margin of 1.03 lakh votes.

Pushpendra Saroj has become India's youngest-ever Member of Parliament (MP). He is a member of the Samajwadi Party. He contested from a Samajwadi Party ticket from Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency and won. Born on March 1, 1999, he achieved the feat when he turned 25 years, 3 months, and 3 days old. Pushpendra has broken the earlier record of Chandrani Murmu for the youngest MP in Indian parliamentary history. He has also set the record for the highest win by a margin by the youngest parliamentarian. He defeated two-term BJP MP Vinod Sonkar with a margin of 1.03 lakh votes. Pushpendra holds a degree in accounting and management from Queen Mary University of London. Interestingly, in 2019, SP fielded his father Indrajeet Saroj from Kaushambi Lok Sabha Seat in Uttar Pradesh. However, he lost to BJP's Vinod Kumar Sonkar. Indrajeet is a five-time MLA and former minister in the UP Cabinet. Five years later, his son, who turned 25 on March 1 this year, defeated Sonkar. "I want to focus on the development of my constituency and will make a conscious effort not to get entangled in local politics," he said after winning the polls.

