Business

This is world's oldest company, found 1445 years ago, firm survived two atomic bombs

Founded by Korean builder Shigemitsu Kongo, the company is well-known for its temple constructions. Prince Shōtoku invited Kongo to construct a Buddhist temple in Japan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

An organization that has been in operation for more than 14 centuries has withstood two atomic bombs. "Kongo Gumi" is the name of a 1445-year-old family-run building firm based in Japan.

Founded by Korean builder Shigemitsu Kongo, the company is well-known for its temple constructions. Prince Shōtoku invited Kongo to construct a Buddhist temple in Japan. Having witnessed numerous natural disasters, and two nuclear bombs that shook Japan during World War 2, the company might be the oldest and most resilient in the world.

Kongo Gumi was a family-run construction company for more than 1,400 years, with its headquarters located in Osaka. A 9.8-foot (3-meter) 17th-century scroll charts the 40 generations that led to the founding of the company.

The Kongo Gumi's long history was aided by the custom of sons-in-law adopting the family name upon joining the family business. Like many well-known Japanese families, sons-in-law frequently became members of the clan and adopted the Kongo surname.

This made it possible for the business to carry on under the same name even after a generation passed without any sons. As a result, the line has persisted through sons or daughters over the years. Millions of Buddhists have made the construction of Buddhist temples a dependable mainstay, which contributes to the company's longevity.

Kongo Gumi worked on the construction of several well-known structures over the ages, such as the Osaka Castle from the sixteenth century. The company primarily designs, builds, restores, and repairs castles, temples, and other structures classified as heritage sites.

Although Kongo Gumi had previously focused on traditional architecture, the company became a part of Takamatsu Construction Group in January 2006 as a result of increased competition from large construction companies brought about by the rising popularity of building materials in shrines and temples.

It employed as few as 100 people before its liquidation. When it came to building Buddhist temples, its yearly revenue was ¥7.5 billion (roughly $70 million) in 2005. Masakazu Kongō, the forty-first Kongō to head the company, served as the last president. Kongō Gumi is still run by Takamatsu Construction Group as an entirely owned division as of February 2023.

