This farmer earned Rs 4 crore in just 45 days by selling tomatoes

The farmer from Andhra Pradesh sold 40,000 boxes of tomatoes from his 22-acre farming land.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

A farmer from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district has earned a whopping Rs 4 crore by selling tomatoes in just 45 days, India Today reported. However, his profit remains Rs 3 crore after cutting commission, transportation charges and other things.

Chandramouli sold 40,000 boxes of tomatoes from his 22-acre farming land. He sowed a rare variety of tomato plants by implementing advanced techniques like mulching and micro-irrigation methods to get the yield faster. 

He sold his produce at Kolar market in Karnataka, which is close to his native place. The price of a 15 kg crate of tomatoes was ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 when he sold 40,000 boxes in the last 45 days.

"From the produce I got so far, I have earned Rs 4 crore. Overall, I had to invest Rs 1 crore in my 22 acres of land to get the yield and this includes commission and transportation charges. So, profits remain to be Rs 3 crore," Chandramouli India Today quoted him as saying.

Tomatoes at subsidised rate in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan

Cooperative NCCF on Sunday said it has sold 560 tonnes of tomatoes at a subsidised rate in the last 15 days in Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and the discount sale continues as retail prices are still ruling high amid heavy rains in key producing states.

National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) had begun tomato sale at a subsidised rate of Rs 90 per kg on July 14, and later reduced the price to Rs 70 per kg. Since last one week, NCCF has been selling tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg in all three states.

NCCF is selling tomatoes on behalf of the central government in order to provide relief to consumers from high prices. Even NAFED is also undertaking sale of the key kitchen staple in Bihar and other consuming states.

NCCF is selling tomatoes through mobile vans, select retail outlets of Kendriya Bhandar and government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in Delhi and National Capital Region.

