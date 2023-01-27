Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Tata's Air India expected to seal half of jumbo plane order with Boeing today, check details

Senior Boeing, GE, and CFM officials are expected in India to mark the deal on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Tata's Air India expected to seal half of jumbo plane order with Boeing today, check details
File Photo

On Friday, Air India will seal half of an order worth billions of dollars for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, two industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with much larger rivals.

After months of closely-guarded, tough negotiations, Air India is set to place an order for 190 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X on a day marking one year since Tata Group took control of the former state-run carrier, the sources told Reuters.

READ | ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission explained: India's first dedicated scientific effort to study sun with VELC payload

The second half of the order, which industry sources have told Reuters includes around 235 Airbus (AIR.PA) single-aisle jets and about 40 Airbus A350 widebody aircraft, is expected to be formally wrapped up over the coming days.

Senior Boeing, GE, and CFM officials are expected in India to mark the deal on Friday.

READ | Planning a trip to Maldives? Know all about must-visit beaches in the island nation

Despite earlier expectations of a single coordinated announcement, it remains unclear when either deal may be publicly disclosed especially with the Aero India air show looming in February when deals like this are usually revealed.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Sizzling hot videos and photos of XXX actress Aabha Paul go viral, check out
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels put internet on fire
Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.