Meet Surat's richest man, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, his net worth is...

Savji Dhanji is widely regarded as one of the nation's best employers and is known for his extravagant Diwali bonuses. These bonuses have included lavish gifts such as jewellery, cars, flats, and fixed deposits for his employees.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Savji Dhanji Dholakia is the richest man in Surat, the diamond hub of India. As the Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited, one of India's premier diamond manufacturing and export companies, Dholakia has established his headquarters in the iconic 19-storeyed building, The Capital, located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

In 1992, Savji Dhanji as he is popularly called, alongside his three brothers, laid the foundation of Hari Krishna Exports amid stiff competition in the diamond manufacturing sector. The company's remarkable success has set it apart as one of the industry's leading players.

Despite achieving fame and success, Savji Dhanji Dholakia remains a modest individual, opting for a low-key lifestyle. His journey, filled with strategic decisions and the establishment of a solid foundation for his son, Dravya Dholakia, reflects his dedication to both entrepreneurial pursuits and personal values. 

Today we will talk about Savji Dhanji's life and success story.

Born into a farmer's family on April 12, 1962, in Gujarat's Dudhala, falling within the Amreli district, Savji Dhanji is one of four brothers, including Tulsi, Himmat, and Ghanshyam. The family faced financial challenges, leading Savji to discontinue formal education after the 4th standard at the age of 14.

Savji embarked on his career by joining his paternal uncle's diamond business in Surat, where his brothers Himmat and Tulsi later joined him. 

Hari Krishna Exports established in 1992:

In 1992, Savji Dhanji, along with his brothers Ghanshyam Dholakia, Himmat Dholakia, and Tulsi Dholakia, founded Hari Krishna Exports Private Limited in Surat. The company's diamond-cutting and polishing unit was established in Surat, while the export office found its place in Mumbai. By 2014, they had already become a prominent name in diamond manufacturing, boasting a workforce of 6500 employees.

Savji Dhanji's visionary approach became evident in 2005 when he launched the jewellery brand "KISNA" under Hari Krishna Exports. Today, KISNA stands as India's largest diamond jewellery brand, with over 6,250 outlets across the country.

Savji Dhanji is widely regarded as one of the nation's best employers and is known for his extravagant Diwali bonuses. These bonuses have included lavish gifts such as jewellery, cars, flats, and fixed deposits for his employees. In October 2018, he made headlines by gifting 600 cars to deserving employees.

Savji Dhanji had gifted 400 flats and 1,260 cars as Diwali bonuses in 2016. When asked about his motivation behind such generous bonuses, he said everyone aspires to own a home and a car, and he was merely assisting them in realising these dreams.

Savji Dholakia's personal life and net worth:

Savji Dhanji is happily married to Gauriben Dholakia, and together they maintain a private personal life, seldom making public appearances. The couple has four children—Mena, Nimisha, Dravya, and Kisna. Savji Dhanji's reported net worth is around Rs 12,000 crore.

Savji Dhanji encouraged his son, Dravya, to work independently without using the family name. Dravya took on various jobs, including at a shoe shop, McDonald's, and a call center. Despite facing financial struggles, Dravya learned valuable life lessons. Eventually, he secured a well-paying job in a hotel's bakery department for around Rs 200 per day. 

 

