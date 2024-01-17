Infinity pool, gym, spa, modern facilities: Step inside Sundar Pichai's luxurious Rs 332 crore mansion

Get a look inside Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai's uber-luxurious California mansion.

The CEO of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, Sundar Pichai is an inspiration to millions of people. Pichai hails from Tamil Nadu in India and HE graduated from India's top engineering college, IIT. Pichai currently lives in Los Altos Hills, California.

His adobe in California is no less than a paradise equipped with all luxurious facilities. The spreads across 31.17 acres of land at a hilltop. The view from the house is mesmerising and the open space is a dream.

Pichai bought this property for USD 40 million which is Rs 332 crore. The interior design of the property alone costs Rs 49 crore. It was personalised completely by Pichai's wife, Anjali.

The uber-luxurious house is equipped with several modern facilities including a pond, an infinity pool, a gym, a spa, and a wine cellar. The house also has solar panels, elevators and nanny quarters.

Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali live in the house with their two kids. Sundar Pichai met his wife during his days in IIT where they were studying together. Pichai is an inspiration to many and people look up to him for his hard work and dedication and the success that he has achieved.

