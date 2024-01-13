Meet Shaila Merchant, soon-to-be mother-in-law of Anant Ambani, she leads Rs 2000 crore company, her net worth is...

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

Most hardworking animals in world

Benefits of drinking warm water on empty stomach in morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Shaila Merchant, soon-to-be mother-in-law of Anant Ambani, she leads Rs 2000 crore company, her net worth is...

Anant Ambani's soon-to-be mother-in-law, Shaila Merchant is one of the leading businesswomen in India. Know all about her here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

article-main
Image: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The invitation card for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration has gone viral on social media. While Anant Ambani is the youngest of the three children of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant is the eldest daughter of billionaire Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. 

Viren and Shaila Merchant head the company Encore Healthcare Ltd. Anant Ambani's mother-in-law is one of the managing directors of the successful pharmaceutical company, Encore Healthcare. 

Shaila tied the knot with multi-millionaire Viren Merchant in the 90s. After their marriage, Shaila became the Managing Director of Encore Healthcare. The overall worth of the company is approximately Rs 2,000 crore. 

 Viren Merchant is the founder and CEO of this leading pharmaceutical company. The overall worth of the company is approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Along with Shaila, both Radhika and her sister, Anjali are also on the board of directors. 

Shaila Merchant, apart from being a top businesswoman, is also known for her impeccable style and fashion choices. Shaila and Radhika Merchant both have a net worth of approximately Rs 10 crore. While Radhika's father, Viren Merchant has a net worth of around Rs 755 crore. 

Read: Meet Viren Merchant, father of Mukesh Ambani's youngest 'bahu' Radhika Merchant, his business is...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why did Queen of Jaipur Maharani Gayatri Devi spend five months in Tihar Jail? Know here

Man narrowly escapes massive king cobra's fearsome attack in viral video, watch

West Bengal: 12 arrested in connection with 'sadhus assault' brought to Raghunathpur Sub-Divisional Court

As Delhi's air quality turns severe again, anti-pollution panel reimposes GRAP-III restrictions

CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s heartwarming gesture delights fan on birthday, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE