Meet Shaila Merchant, soon-to-be mother-in-law of Anant Ambani, she leads Rs 2000 crore company, her net worth is...

Anant Ambani's soon-to-be mother-in-law, Shaila Merchant is one of the leading businesswomen in India. Know all about her here.

The invitation card for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration has gone viral on social media. While Anant Ambani is the youngest of the three children of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant is the eldest daughter of billionaire Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Viren and Shaila Merchant head the company Encore Healthcare Ltd. Anant Ambani's mother-in-law is one of the managing directors of the successful pharmaceutical company, Encore Healthcare.

Shaila tied the knot with multi-millionaire Viren Merchant in the 90s. After their marriage, Shaila became the Managing Director of Encore Healthcare. The overall worth of the company is approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Viren Merchant is the founder and CEO of this leading pharmaceutical company. The overall worth of the company is approximately Rs 2,000 crore. Along with Shaila, both Radhika and her sister, Anjali are also on the board of directors.

Shaila Merchant, apart from being a top businesswoman, is also known for her impeccable style and fashion choices. Shaila and Radhika Merchant both have a net worth of approximately Rs 10 crore. While Radhika's father, Viren Merchant has a net worth of around Rs 755 crore.

