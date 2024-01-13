Meet Viren Merchant, father of Mukesh Ambani's youngest 'bahu' Radhika Merchant, his business is...

Viren Merchant is a director of numerous enormous Indian corporations. He works with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited

While everyone is familiar with Anant Ambani's family and their wealth, few are aware of Radhika Merchant's family background. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, an Indian businessman. The 58-year-old business magnate is the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited.

In addition to serving as the CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Viren Merchant is a director of numerous enormous Indian corporations. He works with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited, Encore Business Centre Private Limited, Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited, and Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited. But even with all of these businesses under his management, the billionaire stays out of the news a lot because he likes to keep his personal and business life private. His net worth is around Rs 755 crore.

In India, there are very few families where every member is an entrepreneur, like the Merchant family. Radhika and Anjali Merchant, the daughters of well-known couple Viren and Shaila Merchant, are also successfully involved in the business world. For those who don't know, Anjali Merchant, Radhika's sister, co-founded Dryfix and is engaged in the business world, much like her parents.

It's important to note, though, that Radhika Merchant, the billionaire's other daughter and soon to be daughter-in-law of Ambani's, is also a member of the business community. For those who don't know, Radhika is is Encore Healthcare Private Limited's director.