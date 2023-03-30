SBI Saving Bank Account link with mobile number: Here's step-by-step guide to link number

Know here how to link mobile number with SBI saving account.

SBI customers need to register their mobile phone numbers with their savings bank account to keep a track of all the transactions. This also enables the account holder to monitor any unauthorised transactions. Hence, it is important to get your mobile phone number registered with the SBI saving account.

Update mobile number via SBI Internet Banking

Log into www.onlinesbi.com

Navigate to "Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No.” under “My Accounts”, appearing on the left panel of the screen.

On the next page, select the Account number, input the mobile number and click on Submit

The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you

Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

Update mobile number via SBI Branch

Visit your nearest SBI Branch

Fill in a Letter of Request

Submit the above letter

After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch

You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the update status

Update mobile number via SBI ATM