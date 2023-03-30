Headlines

SBI Saving Bank Account link with mobile number: Here's step-by-step guide to link number

Know here how to link mobile number with SBI saving account.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

SBI customers need to register their mobile phone numbers with their savings bank account to keep a track of all the transactions. This also enables the account holder to monitor any unauthorised transactions. Hence, it is important to get your mobile phone number registered with the SBI saving account. 

Update mobile number via SBI Internet Banking

  • Log into www.onlinesbi.com
  • Navigate to "Profile-Personal Details-Change mobile No.” under “My Accounts”, appearing on the left panel of the screen.
  • On the next page, select the Account number, input the mobile number and click on Submit
  • The last 2 digits of the registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to you
  • Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.

Update mobile number via SBI Branch

  • Visit your nearest SBI Branch
  • Fill in a Letter of Request
  • Submit the above letter
  • After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch
  • You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the update status

Update mobile number via SBI ATM

  • Visit your nearest ATM, select Registration option from the options available
  • Enter your ATM pin
  • Select the Mobile Number Registration option from the options visible on the screen
  • Select Change Mobile Number option from the options visible on the screen
  • You will be asked to enter your old mobile number and confirm it
  • Post which you will be asked to enter the new mobile number and confirm it
  • Different OTPs will be sent to both the new and old mobile numbers
  • Enter OTP and your mobile number will be updated. 
