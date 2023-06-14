Search icon
Meet Satyajit and Ajinka Hange, brothers who left high-paying jobs to become farmers, built $ 4 mn turnover company

The 'Two Brothers' returned to their village in Pune to take up farming full-time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

We have heard several stories of successful businessmen who left their high-paying jobs and started their own companies. Some even quit their jobs to prepare for the UPSC exam to become IAS and IPS officers. But in this article, we will tell you about two brothers who left their jobs to become farmers. They are Satyajit Hange and Ajinka Hange, the two brothers from Pune.

They set up their organic farm called 'Two Brothers Organic Farm' (TBOF) in Bhodani village near Pune in 2014. The 'Two Brothers' returned to their village to take up farming full-time. Before this, they left their high-paying jobs in banks to become farmers. The farm reportedly clocks a yearly turnover of Rs 12 crore. 

Ajinkya is a graduate of computer science. He also holds an MBA from Indira College Pune. The 39-year-old worked in the banking sector for almost 4 years with companies like HDFC and HSBC. Ajinkya oversees the farm's daily operations.

His brother Satyajit, 42, is a graduate of Economics and holds an MBA. He also worked in the banking sector for a decade in companies like Kotak Life Insurance, Citicorp Finance and DBS. Satyajeet oversees the farm operations with his younger brother Ajinkya. 

The produce from their farm is used to make naturally processed traditional Indian foods with minimal or no use of machines. The products from Two Brothers can be purchased online from their website and Amazon. Currently, TBOF sells a variety of organic goods, including laddoos, ghee, peanut butter, groundnut oil and traditional wheat flour.

