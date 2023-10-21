Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

The Gaganyaan mission was first announced in 2018 and since then, there have been several members working on the project. Some of the people working behind the upcoming tests and the main Gaganyaan mission include S Somnath, S Unnikrishnan Nair, and VR Lalithabika.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was all set to launch its first test flight for the Gaganyaan mission on October 21 between 7 am and 9 am. This was to be one of the many test missions that ISRO planned before the actual mission. Although Gaganyaan will be a human spaceflight mission, the test flight will be an unmanned one.

As per the latest update, the liftoff of a test vehicle with crew safety-related payloads connected to the ambitious Gaganyaan human space flight mission on Saturday could not happen as planned following an anomaly which will be analysed, ISRO chief S Somanath said.

However, ISRO now says that the reason for the launch hold has been identified and corrected and the test vehicle launch is planned for 10 am on Saturday.

Today we will make you meet the team behind this mission and also tell you about the salary and perks they enjoy as part of ISRO.

S Somanath is the current Chairman of ISRO, Unnikrishnan Nair is the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, and VR Lalithambika is a senior scientist working at ISRO.

As per reports, at ISRO, engineers get salaries ranging from Rs 37,400 to Rs 67,000. Senior scientists get a salary from Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000, while ISRO's distinguished scientists get a salary of Rs 2 lakh per month.

On the other hand, outstanding scientists get Rs 1,82,000 and Engineer H gets Rs 1,44,000.Scientist/Engineer-SG gets Rs 1,31,000 and Scientist/Engineer-SF gets Rs 1,18,000.

Scientists at ISRO who are behind Chandrayaan 3's success have also studied at respectable institutions such as IIT Kharagpur, IISc Bangalore, etc.

Reported salary structure of ISRO employees

Technician-B L-3 (21700 – 69100)

Technical Assistant L-7(44900-142400)

Scientific Assistant L-7(44900-142400)

Library Assistant ‘A’ – L-7 (44900-142400)

Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) For DECU Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Technical Assistant (Videography)For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Programme Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-8 (47600-151100)

Social Research Assistant For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-8 (47600-151100)

Media Library Assistant -A For DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Scientific Assistant – A (Multimedia) for DECU, Ahmedabad – L-7 (44900-142400)

Junior Producer – L-10 (56100 – 177500)

Social Research Officer – C – L-10 (56100 – 177500)

Scientist/ Engineer-SC – L-10 (56100-177500)

Scientist/ Engineer-SD – L-11 (67700-208700)

Medical Officer-SC – L-10 (56100-177500)

Medical Officer-SD – L-11 (67700-208700)

Radiographer-A – L-4 (25500-81100)

Pharmacist-A – L-5 (29200-92300)

Lab Technician-A – L-4 (25500-81100)

Nurse-B – L-7 (44900-142400)

Sister-A – L-8 (47600-151100)

Catering Attendant ‘A’ – L-1 (18000-56900)

Catering Supervisor – L-6 (35400-112400)

Cook – L-2 (19900-63200)

Fireman-A – L-2 (19900- 63200)

Driver-Cum-Operator-A – L-3 (21700-69100)

Light Vehicle Driver-A – L-2 (19900-63200)

Heavy Vehicle Driver-A – L-2 (19900-63200)

Staff Car Driver ‘A’ – L-2 (19900-63200)

Assistant – L-4 (25500-81100)

Assistant (Rajbhasha) – L-4 (25500-81100)

Upper Division Clerk – L-4 (25500-81100)

Junior Personal Assistant – L-4 (25500 -81100)

Stenographer – L-4 (25500 -81100)

Administrative Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Accounts Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Purchase & Stores Officer – L-10 (56100-177500)

Junior Hindi Translator – L-6 (35400-112400)