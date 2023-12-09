Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

The two brothers who created the stockbroking platform, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, took a total of ₹195.4 crore in salary in the fiscal year 2022–2023 (FY23). The full-time directors and co-founders of Zerodha received ₹72 crore per year each

Zerodha has emerged as a groundbreaking platform in the quickly changing world of investment and stock trading. Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, brothers, founded Zerodha in 2010, and it's changing the traditional brokerage industry. Executives and employees benefit from the company's profits by receiving pay raises.

The two brothers who created the stockbroking platform, Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, took a total of Rs195.4 crore in salary in the fiscal year 2022–2023 (FY23).

The full-time directors and co-founders of Zerodha received Rs 72 crore per year each, according to a study issued by Entracker.com, as reported by Mint. Their monthly pay is approximately Rs 6 crore, based on their yearly pay of Rs 72 crore.

In FY22, the Zerodha board approved an order allowing three of its directors to get salaries up to Rs 100 crore each. Zerodha's employee benefit costs rose from Rs 459 crore in FY22 to Rs 623 crore in FY23, a 35.7% rise.

The corporation gave Rs 380 crore in salary to all of its employees, including directors. Notably, the report notes that the corporation paid Rs 236 crore (of Rs 623 crore) for ESOPs with a cash settlement.

Success story of Zerodha brothers

Nithin Kamath, the CEO and founder of Zerodha, had a keen interest in equities at a young age. After his friends gave him access to the market, he began trading penny stocks, and he had both positive and negative experiences.

Nithin persisted after losing everything in the 2001–2002 financial crisis and began working call center at night while continuing to trade during the day. When he initially started at Reliance Money, he worked as a sub-broker and gained valuable experience managing large customer accounts. His brother, Nikhil dropped out of school to play chess in the 10th grade, he joined a call center at the age of 17.

Along with his brother and friends, he explored stock trading and developed a strong interest in it. As his trading skills improved, Nikhil began managing friends' funds and eventually rose to the position of sub-broker at Way2Wealth. Nikhil Kamath, the Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Zerodha, joined his brother's work.

Net worth of Nithin, Nikhil Kamath

Forbes estimates that Nithin, Nikhil Kamath, and their family are worth $5.5 billion, or Rs 45,882 crore. The respective net worths of Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath are $1.1 billion, or Rs 9,176 crore, and $2.7 billion, or Rs 22,523 crore.