Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Reliance Capital Auction: Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's company gets Rs 9,650 crore bid from Hinduja Group

Both Torrent Investments and Oaktree Capital, who had previously said they would take part in the process, failed to make any bids.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Reliance Capital Auction: Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's company gets Rs 9,650 crore bid from Hinduja Group
Reliance Capital Auction: Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's company gets Rs 9,650 crore bid from Hinduja Group

Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani’s bankrupt company Reliance Capital was held on Wednesday, 26 April. According to the people with knowledge, IndusInd International Holdings, a unit of the Hinduja Group, was the only bidder for Reliance Capital at the auction held on Wednesday as part of bankruptcy procedures.

Hinduja Group offered Rs 9,510 crore in the first round and later offers Rs 9,650 crore. The highest bidder during the previous auction was Torrent Group. However, this group was excluded from the company's second round of bidding and has been deemed illegal, as ET reported. 

(Also Read: EPFO: Know when tax on EPF withdrawal is applicable and how much to save)

Torrent Investments and Oaktree Capital, who had previously said they would take part in the process, made no proposals in the meanwhile. The Daily was informed by a source that Torrent took part in the pre-auction discussions and the mock auction drill but ultimately decided not to place a bid. 

The entry criterion for the auction was fixed at Rs. 9,500 billion, plus Rs. 8,000 billion in upfront cash.

Torrent Investments submitted the highest offer of Rs 8,640 crore in the first auction conducted in December, followed by Hinduja Group at Rs 8,110 crore. Hinduja submitted a revised bid of Rs 9,000 crore within 24 hours, which Torrent then contested in front of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
In pics: RRR song Naatu Naatu's electrifying performance wows Hollywood at Oscars 2023
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NCERT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Application process for 347 posts to begin from April 29, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.