Meet Rajiv Sabharwal, IIT graduate, who heads Tata Group company which has Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador

Rajiv Sabharwal is a graduate of IIM Lucknow and a mechanical engineer from IIT Delhi.

Rajiv Sabharwal is the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Capital Limited. He has been leading the company since January 2018. Sabharwal has over 28 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Tata Capital is the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group.

Last month in September, the company announced Indian cricketer Shubman Gill as its official brand ambassador. Sabharwal holds a bachelor's degree (B.Tech) in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.

He has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow. Before joining Tata Capital, He was a Partner in True North Managers LLP, which was mainly involved in building and managing businesses, especially in the financial service sector. Sabharwal was acknowledged for his contribution to the growth of the Retail Banking and Real Estate and Housing Finance market in India.

Sabharwal served as an Executive Director on the Board of ICICI Bank. He was responsible for several businesses including retail banking, business banking, rural banking, financial inclusion business and digital banking technology. He had successful stints with True North Managers LLP, Sequoia Capital, Godrej Group, SRF Finance, GE Capital and Times Bank.

READ | Meet Ganesh Mohan, IIT-IIM alumnus who leads subsidiary of Rs 2,60,000 crore company as CEO

He also served as the Chairman of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited and was on the Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited. He served on a number of committees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks Association.

Tata Capital and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing/supplying a wide array of services/products in the financial services sector and operate across various areas of business including commercial finance and consumer loans.