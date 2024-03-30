Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manisha Rani breaks silence on fight with Elvish Yadav, unfollowing Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: 'Uska ego bada hai toh...'

myBenefits.ai Launches AI in Healthcare with Hospitals in India

Paid debt of banks, sons earning good money, what is current worth of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani

SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

BJP ally TDP gives Lok Sabha seat to M Sreenivasulu Reddy, father of Delhi excise policy case approver

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manisha Rani breaks silence on fight with Elvish Yadav, unfollowing Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: 'Uska ego bada hai toh...'

myBenefits.ai Launches AI in Healthcare with Hospitals in India

Paid debt of banks, sons earning good money, what is current worth of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani

Morning vs evening workout: Which is better?

Batters with most sixes for single IPL franchise

7 health benefits of eating red bananas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Manisha Rani breaks silence on fight with Elvish Yadav, unfollowing Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner: 'Uska ego bada hai toh...'

Janki Bodiwala chooses favourite between Shaitaan, Vash; reveals her parents' reaction to film: 'Mom was...'| Exclusive

Madgaon Express box office collection: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary's film earns Rs 1 crore on 2nd Friday

HomeBusiness

Business

Paid debt of banks, sons earning good money, what is current worth of Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani

Anil Amban's bankrupt business is now being managed by his sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 07:09 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani's days are steadily changing. Anil Amban's bankrupt business is now being managed by his sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani. 

Both sons are making every effort to reclaim Anil Ambani's former status. The two sons' diligent labours are beginning to bear fruit. Japan's Nippon has also invested in Reliance Capital. The companies' shares are increasing following this. In addition, Reliance Power's stock price has increased. It is clearly having an impact on his earnings and wealth. Let's observe the gradual transformation of Anil Ambani's days.

For the past few days, investors have benefited from Reliance Power, Anil Ambani's business. It is thought that this is because the business paid back the bank loans. Reliance Power, beset by debt, has just recently paid back the Rs 1023 crore loan. Following this, investors now have more faith in their recovery strategy. This loan was given to Kalai Power and Reliance Cleangen, two of Reliance Power's subsidiaries. Reliance Power's stock is rising as a result of this.

This share dropped as low as Rs 9 in March of last year. But the stock is rising now that the loan repayment has been announced. The company's (Reliance Power Share) shares saw a gain of over 2 percent in the Thursday closing trading session, closing at Rs 28.23. Concerning the 52-week performance of the company, the highest level is Rs 33.10, while the lowest is Rs 9.14. The market value of Anil Ambani's company has grown in tandem with the increase in shares. It is now worth Rs 10,759 crore. Based on the rate of change, it appears that investors' faith in Anil Ambani's company has begun to resurface. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at just Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Not Kriti Sanon, but this actress was first choice for Mimi, she rejected because…

Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa Pramukh killed, SIT formed to investigate: Uttarakhand Police

This actress became overnight star at 19, worked with Akshay, Salman; epilepsy ruined career, has no film in 20 years

This child standing with superstar Chiranjeevi has net worth of over Rs 1300 crores, is now taking Rs 100 crore for..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement