'One of the biggest coups in history': Anupam Mittal after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hires Sam Altman

Anupam Mittal also invited Sam Altman to help build foundational AI models for India.

A day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hired former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to lead a new advanced AI research team, Anupam Mittal has called the decision 'one of the biggest coups of history' Mittal is the founder of People Group and a judge at the popular reality show Shark Tank India. Mittal also invited him to help build foundational AI models for India.

"Hat-tip to Satya Nadella for pulling one of the biggest coups of history & the future by hiring Sam Altman and team, although concentration of AI with private tech is worrisome," Anupam Mittal wrote on X.

He added, "Watch Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg as they circle a depleted OpenAI destroyed eventually by its board, the very people who were put in place to protect humanity." Mittal further said perhaps the world needs a unique approach towards AI, and India can play a role like we did in digital infra.

Recently, Altman was abruptly fired by OpenAI. On Monday, the Microsoft CEO announced that Altman along with another OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and former OpenAI employees will be joining Microsoft.

The move saw OpenAI employees revolt against the board. One of the first people to react against the backlash was fellow co-founder Greg Brockman. He quit hours after the announcement while a majority of the rest of the employees threatened to resign en masse if the company's board of directors failed to step down.

