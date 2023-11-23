Headlines

Elevate your nails with this beautiful shades: Get best deals on Amazon

Buy headphones under Rs 300: Best deals on Amazon

Best Smartphones to buy on Amazon under Rs 10000

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's grandson is named 'Ekagrah', it's meaning is...

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, check detailed forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's grandson is named 'Ekagrah', it's meaning is...

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, check detailed forecast here

Shop now for high-quality knife sets at unbeatable prices on Amazon

Bowlers with hat-tricks in T20I

10 Bollywood movies with runtime of over 3 hours

Oldest forts of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

Karan Johar says Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra didn't want Alia Bhatt in SOTY: 'Kept sending me images of...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's grandson is named 'Ekagrah', it's meaning is...

Know the meaning of Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy's newly born grandson's Sanskrit name.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's business giant Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty recently became grandparents for the third time as their son Rohan Murty and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed their baby boy. 

The family named the newborn, Ekagrah. Ekagrah is a Sanskrit word that means unwavering focus and determination. Although the Infosys founder's family was inspired by Mahabharata to name the newborn, 'Ekagrah'. 

This name appears in the sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, which focuses on yoga and meditation as means towards self-realisation.  

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty’s two other grandchildren are Krishna and Anoushka, daughters of Akshata Murty and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. According to reports, Rohan Murty's son was born on November 10. 

Rohan Murty founded the data-based software firm, Soroco. The company helps to convert data into meaningful information. The organisation address broken patterns of work across teams. Rohan got married to Aparna Krishnan in 2019 in a close ceremony with family and friends in Bengaluru. 

Read: Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Ratan Tata-backed company plans to hire 3,000 employees; check skills required, job roles

Tata Technologies IPO: First Tata Group initial public offer in nearly 2 decades fully subscribed within...

This National Award winning actor made his debut on TV, was madly in love with Juhi Chawla, wanted to marry her, but…

Viral video: Taylor Swift seen struggling to breathe on stage in Brazil amid heatwave hours after fan's death at venue

This star cricketer married actress, tried a hand at acting after retirement but flopped, is now a...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE