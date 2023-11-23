Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty's grandson is named 'Ekagrah', it's meaning is...

Know the meaning of Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy's newly born grandson's Sanskrit name.

India's business giant Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty recently became grandparents for the third time as their son Rohan Murty and wife Aparna Krishnan welcomed their baby boy.

The family named the newborn, Ekagrah. Ekagrah is a Sanskrit word that means unwavering focus and determination. Although the Infosys founder's family was inspired by Mahabharata to name the newborn, 'Ekagrah'.

This name appears in the sixth chapter of the Bhagavad Gita, which focuses on yoga and meditation as means towards self-realisation.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty’s two other grandchildren are Krishna and Anoushka, daughters of Akshata Murty and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. According to reports, Rohan Murty's son was born on November 10.

Rohan Murty founded the data-based software firm, Soroco. The company helps to convert data into meaningful information. The organisation address broken patterns of work across teams. Rohan got married to Aparna Krishnan in 2019 in a close ceremony with family and friends in Bengaluru.

