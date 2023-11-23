Headlines

Apple iPhone 16 lineup may not include Touch ID tech: Report

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi dies at 96

'Stipulated time can't be decided': IG Garhwal Range on rescue work at Uttarakhand tunnel collapse site

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and other conman Sukesh's cars going for auction, bidding starts at Rs 2.03 lakh

Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s vehicles that will be auctioned by the Income Tax Department includes a Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Toyota Fortuner, Bentley, Range Rover, BMW M5, Jaguar XKR Coupe, Innova Crysta, Nissan Teana, Porsche and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Rolls-Royce, Toyota Fortuner, Lamborghini, BMW M5 and other high-end cars owned by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, rumoured ex-boyfriend of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, are going for an auction. As per a report by TheHindu, as many as 12 cars owned by conman will be auctioned in Bengaluru on November 28. The cars will be auctioned by the Income Tax Department as part of the recovery process of dues which total Rs 308.48 crore. Luxury cars owned by Chandrasekhar were seized in 2018 from various parts across the country. 

Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s vehicles that will be auctioned by the Income Tax Department includes a Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Toyota Fortuner, Bentley, Range Rover, BMW M5, Jaguar XKR Coupe, Innova Crysta, Nissan Teana, Porsche and Toyota Land Cruiser Prado along with a Ducati Diavel bike. The bidding for the cars begin from Rs 2.03 lakh which is the reserve price for Nissan Teana. Reserve price for Rolls-Royce is set at Rs 1.74 crore.

Interested bidders are now allowed to inspect the vehicle ahead of auction. It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time that luxury cars owned by Sukesh are going under the hammer. Earlier this year, few of the exotic cars of conman were auctioned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is also investigating money laundering and other cases against Sukesh. He is currently lodged in a jail in Delhi.

