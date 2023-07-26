Mukesh Ambnai’s Rs 23,500 crore new company announces joint venture with Jio BalckRock

Headlines

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

Meet the IITian with Rs 22,150 crore net worth whose college named its main building after him

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj soar in ICC Test rankings; Rohit Sharma enters top 10

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

Bowlers who have delivered fastest ball in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

Jay Bhanushali calls Barbie 'bawasir', says 'I have not seen such terrible film before'

Alia Bhatt reveals her Gucci x Adidas bag has been taken over by daughter Raha, fans say ‘this is so cute’

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambnai’s Rs 23,500 crore new company announces joint venture with Jio BalckRock

Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, are both to invest $150 million each in the JV.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock was announced on Wednesday in order to provide millions of Indian investors with tech-enabled access to cheap, cutting-edge investment products.   

"Jio BlackRock brings BlackRock’s deep expertise and talent in investment management, risk management, product excellence, access to technology, operations, scale, and intellectual capital around markets, while JFS contributes local market knowledge, digital infrastructure capabilities and robust execution capabilities. Together, the partnership will introduce a new player to the India market with a unique combination of scope, scale, and resources," said Jio Financial Services. 

Each partner intends to make a $150 million initial commitment. They want to provide Indian investors tech-enabled, cost-effective investing options.

The goal of Jio BlackRock, a customer-focused and technologically advanced company, is to democratize access to financial investment options and deliver financial security to every Indian. 

Once the joint venture has its own independent management team and has received all necessary regulatory approvals, activities will begin.

Centrum Broking estimates Reliance Strategic Investments' (Jio Financial) networth at ₹235 billion ( ₹23,500 crore), based on Reliance Industries' standalone networth of ₹5 trillion (₹5 lakh crore) and Reliance Strategic Investments' apportionment ratio (demerger cost of share acquisition) of 4.68%, reported India Times. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

'Pagal ho kya': YouTuber's dad's epic reaction to Rs 4 lakh shoes goes viral, watch

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Untold story of Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics; real vs reel facts about India’s ‘Shershaah’

A sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali holiday

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE