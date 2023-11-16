Ambani family welcomes football legend David Beckham at 'Antillia'

Legendary footballer David Beckham visits Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence during visit to India.

Legendary footballer, David Beckham attended the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semifinal on Wednesday at the Wankhede stadium. On Thursday, he went to Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai where the Manchester United legend was hosted by the Ambani's.

Beckham is on a three-day visit to India as UNICHEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

The IND vs New Zealand match was nailbitter. Virat Kohli broke the 'cricket god', Sachin Tendulkar's record by scoring his 50th ODI century and Mohammad Shami's outstanding performance made it a stand-out show by the Indian team.

Several celebrities were present at the Wankhede stadium along with David Beckham including Sachin Tendulkar, Anuhka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Anant Ambani, and more.

