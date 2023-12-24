Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Companies such as Reliance Electrolyzer Manufacturing, Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers, and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among the 21 firms bidding for the government's incentive to manufacture electrolysers.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani's Adani Group are actively expanding their businesses across various sectors in India. Both companies have recently expressed interest in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electrolysers, competing against 21 other companies.

In January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy. The mission is expected to lead to the development of 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

According to official statements, Indian Solar Energy Corporation initially bid for a 1.5 gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing capacity. Still, the incentive has been announced for establishing an annual capacity of 3.4 gigawatts for electrolyser production. Electrolysers play a crucial role in hydrogen production.

Noteworthy participants in this initiative, apart from Reliance Industries and Adani Group, include Hild Electric Private, Ohmium Operations, John Cockrell Green Hydrogen Solutions, Varun Energies, Jindal India, Avada Electrolyser, Green H2 Network India, Advait Infratech, ACME Cleantech Solutions, Oriana Power, Matrix Gas and Renewables, HHP Seven, Homi Hydrogen, Neutress, C Doctor & Company, Pratishna Engineers, and Livhigh Energy.

Additionally, 14 companies have applied for the production of 5.53 lakh tons of green hydrogen, exceeding the initially invited bids for 4.5 lakh tons. Key players like Torrent Power, Reliance Green Hydrogen, and Bharat Petroleum are actively participating in this endeavour. The competitive race signifies the growing interest and investment in the green hydrogen sector by major corporations in India.