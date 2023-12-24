Headlines

Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

IND vs SA Test series: Batter with 6,567 First-Class runs announced as Ruturaj's replacement

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

Drone hit tanker ship off Gujarat coast was 'fired from Iran', says US Pentagon: Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Viral video: Man pours beer in glass at -64°C in South Pole, what happens next will shock you

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration on January 22; check details here

Best UFC fights of year 2023

8 houseplants that need to be watered once a month

10 foods other than spinach rich in iron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Salaar box office collection day 2: Despite drop, Prabhas' actioner inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

This superstar claimed Amitabh Bachchan was affected by his stardom; was dropped, replaced from films due to rivalry

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: India's richest men challenge each other for this big deal, details inside

Companies such as Reliance Electrolyzer Manufacturing, Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers, and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among the 21 firms bidding for the government's incentive to manufacture electrolysers.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani's Adani Group are actively expanding their businesses across various sectors in India. Both companies have recently expressed interest in the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electrolysers, competing against 21 other companies.

In January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore with an aim to make India a global hub for manufacturing this clean source of energy. The mission is expected to lead to the development of 5 million metric tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Companies such as Reliance Electrolyzer Manufacturing, Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers, and Bharat Heavy Electricals are among the 21 firms bidding for the government's incentive to manufacture electrolysers.

According to official statements, Indian Solar Energy Corporation initially bid for a 1.5 gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing capacity. Still, the incentive has been announced for establishing an annual capacity of 3.4 gigawatts for electrolyser production. Electrolysers play a crucial role in hydrogen production.

Noteworthy participants in this initiative, apart from Reliance Industries and Adani Group, include Hild Electric Private, Ohmium Operations, John Cockrell Green Hydrogen Solutions, Varun Energies, Jindal India, Avada Electrolyser, Green H2 Network India, Advait Infratech, ACME Cleantech Solutions, Oriana Power, Matrix Gas and Renewables, HHP Seven, Homi Hydrogen, Neutress, C Doctor & Company, Pratishna Engineers, and Livhigh Energy.

Additionally, 14 companies have applied for the production of 5.53 lakh tons of green hydrogen, exceeding the initially invited bids for 4.5 lakh tons. Key players like Torrent Power, Reliance Green Hydrogen, and Bharat Petroleum are actively participating in this endeavour. The competitive race signifies the growing interest and investment in the green hydrogen sector by major corporations in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

French President Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest at Republic Day 2024 celebrations

Meet Jay Kishore Pradhan, ex-banker who cracked NEET exam at 64

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

Delhi liquor policy case: ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for third time, asked to appear on January 3

Meet IAS Officer who lost father at 5, grew up in orphanage, began working at 10 as cleaner; didn't crack UPSC exam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE