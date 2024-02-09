Mukesh Ambani's sisters host grand birthday party for mother: Golden Lakshmi idol, pink-theme, more about expensive bash

Kokilaben Ambani's pink-themed 90th birthday was hosted by her daughters, Nina Kothari and Dipti Salgaocar.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India and Asia with a massive net worth is known for hosting extravagant parties. Not only parties but their public appearances also make it to make to the headlines. Following Mukesh Ambani's path his sisters Nina Kothari, and Dipti Salgaocar threw a lavish pink-themed birthday celebration for their mother Kokilaben Ambani on her 90th birthday.

Recently, a fan website shared a sneak peek into the fun-filled celebrations. As far as we can see it's all pink. In one of the images released by Ambani's fan page, we can see Kokilaben and her adorable daughters arriving at the function. She chose to wear an orange-colored saree for her birthday and looked stunning as always.

A large table is adorned with an extravagant display of desserts, as captured in one of the videos from the event. Every treat, including brownies, chocolates, and sweets, was pink. In addition, a massive golden Lakshmi statue was placed at Sea Wind's entrance; the Goddess was dressed in a pink saree. Meanwhile, Tina Ambani, Bhawana, her sister, and Neelam Shah, her samdhan, looked gorgeous in identical pink sarees.

On February 24, 2023, Kokilaben Ambani turned 89 years old. Tina Ambani posted a lovely photo of her mother-in-law, Kokilaben Ambani, with her. The saas-bahu duo were posing for the camera while wearing their finest traditional attire. Kokilaben was seen looking stunning in a baby pink saree, while Tina was dressed in a rani pink saree.

Tina wrote a heartfelt letter to her mother-in-law, praising her for being the pillar of their family, and included the photo with it. The adoring bahu also expressed gratitude to Kokilaben Ambani for being their inspiration and drive and acknowledged her as their role model.

Dhirubhai and Kokilaben got married in 1955, and their marriage lasted until Dhirubhai's death in 2002.

Despite having built a luxurious empire, Kokilaben never deviated from leading a modest and grounded life. Kokilaben Ambani has never changed, regardless of her housing arrangements—a two-bedroom home next to Babulnath Temple, a six-storeyed building in Usha Kiran, or a fourteen-storeyed building in Sea Wind.

The love tale of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben is incredibly motivating. Together, they traversed all of life's highs and lows and created their own kingdom. In addition to supporting her late husband Dhirubhai Ambani's goals, Kokilaben Ambani is a simple woman from Jamnagar who, in her role as matriarch, mediated a settlement between her sons, Anil and Mukesh, after Dhirubhai Ambani passed away.