Mukesh Ambani's JioMart ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

YEIDA launches scheme to set up toy, furniture parks in Greater Noida

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Asian Games 2023: Jyothi Vennam clinches rare three gold medals in archery, historic haul of medals

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's JioMart ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Reliance Retail's JioMart on Friday announced cricketer and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, as its brand ambassador.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Retail's JioMart has enlisted the popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Furthermore, JioMart has rebranded its upcoming festive campaign as "JioUtsav: Celebrations Of India," set to launch on October 8, 2023.

The JioUtsav campaign revolves around the idea that Dhoni, despite providing numerous opportunities for the nation to celebrate, has often missed out on these moments. With newfound enthusiasm, he is determined to cherish all instances of happiness, festivities, and special occasions with his loved ones. This campaign will feature Dhoni in a 45-second film.

Sandeep Varaganti, the CEO of JioMart, has expressed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ideal choice as the brand ambassador due to his personality embodying trust, reliability, and assurance, much like JioMart itself. The campaign's essence lies in celebrating life's special moments with loved ones, where shopping plays an integral role in these festivities.

JioMart has always been committed to promoting regional artisans, currently collaborating with over 1000 artisans and offering 1.5 lakh unique products. As a demonstration of this commitment, during the campaign shoot, Varaganti presented a Madhubani painting created by Ambika Devi, an award-winning artisan from Bihar, to Dhoni. This gesture underlines JioMart's dedication not only to providing top-quality products and experiences to customers but also to facilitating the ease of conducting business for millions of artisans and small-to-medium-sized businesses.

The campaign films are designed to showcase JioMart's wide-ranging product expertise, the celebration of the festive spirit, and the enticing shopping deals and discounts available on the platform.

Also read: Meet Ambani bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant's sister, who is Dryfix co-founder, MBA from London, her net worth is...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she wanted to quit acting for this reason: 'What’s the point of any of it if...'

Can family members claim money of a deceased investor? Know Sebi's rules

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

World Smile Day 2023: 10 quotes and health benefits of smiling

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE