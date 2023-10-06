Mukesh Ambani's JioMart ropes MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Reliance Retail's JioMart on Friday announced cricketer and former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, as its brand ambassador.

Reliance Retail's JioMart has enlisted the popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Furthermore, JioMart has rebranded its upcoming festive campaign as "JioUtsav: Celebrations Of India," set to launch on October 8, 2023.

The JioUtsav campaign revolves around the idea that Dhoni, despite providing numerous opportunities for the nation to celebrate, has often missed out on these moments. With newfound enthusiasm, he is determined to cherish all instances of happiness, festivities, and special occasions with his loved ones. This campaign will feature Dhoni in a 45-second film.

Sandeep Varaganti, the CEO of JioMart, has expressed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an ideal choice as the brand ambassador due to his personality embodying trust, reliability, and assurance, much like JioMart itself. The campaign's essence lies in celebrating life's special moments with loved ones, where shopping plays an integral role in these festivities.

JioMart has always been committed to promoting regional artisans, currently collaborating with over 1000 artisans and offering 1.5 lakh unique products. As a demonstration of this commitment, during the campaign shoot, Varaganti presented a Madhubani painting created by Ambika Devi, an award-winning artisan from Bihar, to Dhoni. This gesture underlines JioMart's dedication not only to providing top-quality products and experiences to customers but also to facilitating the ease of conducting business for millions of artisans and small-to-medium-sized businesses.

The campaign films are designed to showcase JioMart's wide-ranging product expertise, the celebration of the festive spirit, and the enticing shopping deals and discounts available on the platform.

