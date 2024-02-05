Twitter
Mukesh Ambani overtakes Ratan Tata, Adani, Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, becomes highest placed Indian, No. 2 globally in…

According to Brand Finance's 2024 Brand Guardianship Index, Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is ranked second globally and first among all Indians.

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 08:03 AM IST

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries is known for holding rank in world’s richest person list, but this time he has been ranked first among all Indians and second globally in the Brand Guardianship Index 2024 compiled by Brand Finance. Mukesh Ambani surpasses Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Indian business magnates such as Ratan Tata and Adani.

Mukesh Ambani ranked No.2 globally only behind Tencent's Huateng Ma in Brand Finance's 2024 Brand Guardianship Index. According to the publication, the Brand Guardianship Index is a global recognition of CEOs, who are building business value in a sustainable manner, by balancing the needs of all stakeholders - employees, investors, and the wider society. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran is ranked at No.5, up from No.8 in the 2023 ranking. He is followed by Anish Shah of Mahindra and Mahindra at No.6 and Infosys' Salil Parekh at No.16.

Brand Finance's survey gave Ambani a BGI score of 80.3, just below 81.6 of Huateng Ma of China-based Tencent. Brand Finance constructs a balanced scorecard of measures designed to identify the factors that best capture the ability of CEOs to act as a steward of their company's brand and steward long term value.

This year's analysis reveals that ESG has become the single most important driving force in determining CEO reputation. Being regarded as 'a sustainability champion' accounts for 14 per cent of variation in reputation scores, ahead of factors such as perceived trustworthiness (12.5 per cent), having 'a strong strategy and vision' and global recognition.

-with inputs from PTI

