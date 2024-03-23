Twitter
Business

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's designation and role in Reliance companies

After Dhirubhai Ambani's death, a demerger took place. Now, Mukesh Ambani heads Reliance Industries Limited, and the Reliance Group is led by Anil Ambani.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The late Dhirubhai Ambani founded the Reliance Commercial Corporation which became Reliance Industries Limited in 1985. After Dhirubhai Ambani's death, a demerger took place. Now, Mukesh Ambani heads Reliance Industries Limited, and the Reliance Group is led by Anil Ambani.

Today, let us tell you the roles and designations of each Ambani family member in these companies. 

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of the largest private-sector corporations in India. His net worth, as per Forbes, is $114 billion (Rs 95,29,69,89,00,000).

Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani is the founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She is also the Director of Reliance Industries Limited. 

Isha Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's only daughter Isha Ambani is on the Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited. She is also a part of the Reliance Foundation, Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani is a non-executive Director on the Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited board and the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited since 2022.

Anant Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, who is currently grabbing headlines for his upcoming nuptials to Radhika Merchant, is in the energy business. He is the Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Reliance New Energy Limited, and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited. He is also a part of the Reliance Foundation.

Anil Ambani

Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani is the Chairman of the Reliance Group or the Reliance ADA group. It includes Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited, Reliance Defence Limited and Reliance Defence Technologies Private Limited.

Jai Anmol Ambani 

Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani is the Executive Director of Reliance Capital and director of Reliance Infra. 

