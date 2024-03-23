Twitter
Meet world's richest politician, much wealthier than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 09:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

We have often heard people talk about the world's richest person. The names of billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, among others come to mind. In India, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, etc, take the top spots when it comes to being the richest. But, today, we are going to tell you about the world's richest politician who is reportedly much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, etc. The politician we are talking about is none other than Russia's President Vladimir Putin. 

Reports state that Russian President Vladimir Putin's net worth is $200 billion which is a whopping Rs 16,71,877 crore. 

It is interesting to note that Vladimir Putin officially claims an annual salary of $140,000 (over Rs 1 crore) but his luxurious lifestyle tells a different tale. 

While Putin firmly accepts only the ownership of an 800-square-foot apartment, a trailer, and three cars, reports heavily suggest that his personal wealth is much more than what is shown. 

One proof of Putin's extravagant wealth is the Black Sea mansion which is also referred to as his 'Country Cottage'. Reports state that apart from the 'Country Cottage', Putin also owns 19 other houses, 700 cars, 58 aircraft and helicopters, and a $716 million plane - 'The Flying Kremlin'. Putin also reportedly owns a yacht named Scheherazade which is said to be worth $700 million. 

The Russian President is also fond of watches and has a collection of them which also includes the Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar worth $60,000 and A. Lange & Sohne Tourbograph worth $500,000. Both these watches cost much more than his officially declared annual salary.

For those who are unaware, Vladimir Putin is the longest-serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin. Putin has held the post of president or prime minister since 1999. Previously, he worked as a KGB foreign intelligence officer for 16 years. 

