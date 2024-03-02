Twitter
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces names of 5 candidates from Delhi, 4 sitting MPs replaced; check full list

Naukri, 99acres, Shaadi.com, other Indian apps restored on Google Play Store after...

Meet woman who turned Rs 8000 boutique into Rs 600 crore empire, provided costumes for Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik's film

'We will see how...': Sourav Ganguly reveals Rishabh Pant's comeback date ahead of IPL 2024

IPL 2024: This star player to replace Aiden Markram as Sunrisers Hyderabad captain

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi's Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Meet Bollywood star who 'came close' to landing lead role in MCU film, promised to save Marvel money, lost to...

'Goddess' Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor share 'thumkas' on Zingaat at Ambani's pre-wedding bash, fans say 'this is crazy'

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani may acquire this popular beauty brand from...

This move aims to strengthen Reliance's position in the beauty market and compete with rivals like Nykaa and Shoppers Stop.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 05:59 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Reliance Retail, the country's leading organised retailer, is in discussions with Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano to acquire its operations in India. This move aims to strengthen Reliance's position in the beauty market and compete with rivals like Nykaa and Shoppers Stop. The talks come after Reliance Retail's recent acquisition of the Sephora beauty business in November last year, a deal worth Rs 216 crore, reported Financial Express.

The report further stated that discussions are underway to acquire the 51:49 India joint venture between Italy's Percassi Group and New Delhi-based DLF Brands, which operates 8-10 Kiko Milano stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Noida. 

The potential deal, estimated at around Rs 100 crore, may include franchise rights for the Kiko Milano brand in India.

Reliance Retail, when contacted for a response, stated, "As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumours. Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis." The report further stated that Reliance Retail is strategically building a portfolio of beauty retail brands to capitalise on the expanding beauty and personal care (BPC) market in India.

Reliance Retail has already ventured into the beauty market with Tira, a premium offline-and-online beauty destination launched last year, and Blushlace, catering to tier 2 and 3 cities with value-focused beauty and innerwear products.

While Sephora targets the mid-to-premium segment, Kiko Milano, an international brand, caters to the premium end of the BPC market. 

With Reliance Retail's expanding presence in the beauty sector, global brands are eyeing India for expansion opportunities.

