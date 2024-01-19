Meet world’s richest family that owns Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

The family own about six per cent of the world's oil reserves, the Manchester City football club and has investment in singer Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty and Elon Musk's Space X.

Everyone aspires of owning expensive bungalows, lavish cars, dresses and other luxuries. But only a few people achieve all of this. One such family who is living the dreams of millions of people is the Al Nahyan royal family of Dubai which became the World’s richest family in 2023 with a whopping net worth of $305 billion (Rs. 25 lakh crore), as reported by Bloomberg. Their luxurious arrays of amenities include a ₹ 4,078 crore presidential palace, eight private jets and a popular football club, a report by GQ stated.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also known as MBZ, heads this large family and has 18 brothers and 11 sisters. The Emirati royal family also comprises his nine children and 18 grandchildren.

The family wealth includes about a whopping six per cent stake of the world's oil reserves, the Manchester City football club and has investments in several famous companies -- from singer Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty to Elon Musk's Space X.

The president’s younger brother Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan owns a collection of over 700 ultra-luxurious cars including the world's largest SUV along with five Bugatti Veyrons, a Lamborghini Reventon, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a Ferrari 599XX and a McLaren MC12.

The family resides in the gilded Qasr Al-Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, the biggest out of the numerous such palaces it owns in UAE. Spanning across nearly 94 acres, the large-domed palace has a chandelier made of 350,000 crystals and boosts of valuable historic artefacts.

His other brother, Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan manages the family's main investment company whose value has exponentially risen by almost 28,000 per cent in the last five years. The company with a worth of $235 billion, owns agriculture, energy, entertainment and maritime businesses and employs numerous people.

Besides UAE, the Dubai royals also owns extravagant properties across the world including in Paris and London. The family's former head was also called the "landlord of London" for the numerous range of properties owned by him in UK's most affluent areas.

As per a report by the New Yorker in 2015, the Dubai royal family owns assets equivalent to the British royal family.

In 2008, MBZ's Abu Dhabi United Group purchased the UK football team Manchester City for ₹ 2,122 crore. The company also owns 81 per cent of the City Football Group that also manages Manchester City, Mumbai City, Melbourne City and New York City football clubs.

Thus, the Al Nahyan royal family boosts unparalleled wealth, extravagant lifestyle and diverse investments, which highlight their prominence as the world’s richest family.



