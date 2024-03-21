Meet woman who is heiress of 130-year-old company, partner firm with Toyota, she is Ratan Tata’s…

Manasi Kirloskar Tata is a highly accomplished businesswoman. She was born on August 7, 1990. She was appointed Chairman of Kirloskar Joint Venture Private Limited, a division of the 130-year-old Kirloskar Group, in November 2022 following the untimely death of her father, Vikram Kirloskar. After Toyota Motor Corp. introduced its second hybrid vehicle in India, a seven-seat people carrier, in November, Vikram Kirloskar, 64, passed away from a heart attack. In addition to her role as Chairman of the Board of Kirloskar JV, she also took charge of several other companies, including Toyota Engine India Limited, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Private Limited, Toyota Material Handling India Private Limited, and Deno Kirloskar Industries Private Limited.

Manasi Tata had already been serving on the board of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited, but she was appointed Vice Chairman of the company after her father's death. This joint venture between Kirloskar and Toyota is responsible for the production and sales of Toyota cars in India, including popular models like the Fortuner and Innova.

Manasi Tata's educational background includes a graduation from the Rhode Island School of Design in the United States. After completing her education, she started working for her father in his business and has since grown to become a well-respected business leader in her own right. She married Neville Tata in 2019, the son of well-known industrialist Noel Tata, who is the half-brother of Ratan Tata, the legendary businessman. Aloo Mistry, the sister of Cyrus Mistry, is her mother-in-law.

Despite her high-profile family connections, Manasi Tata prefers to focus on her work rather than seeking the limelight. She is known for her innovative management style and her ability to bridge the gap between traditional business practices and cutting-edge technologies. Her travels around the world have also helped to shape her artistic tastes, and she has created a number of artworks that have been praised by luminaries such as MF Hussain.

Manasi Tata is a highly respected businesswoman who has made significant contributions to the Kirloskar Group and the wider Indian economy. Her leadership and innovation continue to inspire others in the business world.